Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street dies in hospital

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found injured in a Wolverhampton street and later died.

Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton
A woman in her 40s was found injured in Kingsland Road at around 4am on Thursday and was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

West Midlands Police said her death is being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem was due to take place on Friday morning.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: "We’re investigating after a woman in her 40s was found injured in the street in Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton.

"She was found around 4am on Thursday morning and was taken to hospital, but sadly died shortly after.

"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, a post mortem is due to take place on Friday morning.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody. We’re not looking for anyone else at this time."

