Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found injured in Wolverhampton street dies in hospital

Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton

A woman in her 40s was found injured in Kingsland Road at around 4am on Thursday and was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

West Midlands Police said her death is being treated as unexplained.

A post mortem was due to take place on Friday morning.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: "We’re investigating after a woman in her 40s was found injured in the street in Kingsland Road, Wolverhampton.

