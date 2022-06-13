Police search for pair after Black Country pensioner conned out of thousands in lottery scam

Police want to speak to these two people. Photo: West Midlands Police

The 75-year-old was approached in St Paul's Street, Walsall, by a woman who claimed to have won the lottery.

She told him she couldn't claim the £1 million prize and was joined by an accomplice who verified her story.

They offered to sell the ticket for cash and drove the man to his home so that he could retrieve his bank book.

Once they received the money, the woman claimed she felt unwell and asked the man to collect some medication for her.

But when he returned, the pair had already fled the scene with his cash.

The incident happened on May 4 and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We're trying to identify this pair after a pensioner was conned out of thousands of pounds in a lottery scam.

"A 75-year-old man was approached by a woman in St Paul's Street, Walsall town centre, on 4 May claiming she'd won £1m but couldn't claim the prize.

"She was then joined by an accomplice who verified her story and they offered to sell the winning ticket for cash - even driving him to his home to collect his bank book.

"Once the money was handed over the woman claimed she was feeling unwell and asked the man to collect medication from a chemist. When he returned, they had driven off with his cash.