Police chase ends in suspicious car having tinted windows removed

By Adam SmithDudleyCrimePublished:

A driver who tried to outrun police was eventually enlightened by officers after they removed his car's illegal tinted windows.

Police spotted the suspicious Vauxhall Corsa in Dudley today (Sunday) and the driver sped off as soon as he noticed the patrol car.

By the time the car had been stopped and searched officers found nothing illegal in the vehicle or on the driver.

However, using special equipment which determines the darkness of tinted windows they found they were illegal and removed them there and then.

Dudley Town Police tweeted: "On patrol we have stopped this car which tried to avoid us. We detained the occupants for a search but did not locate any illegal items.

"Checks revealed the side windows and front windscreen were illegal. The tints have been removed from the windows and driver reported to court."

The darker the tinted windows the more dangerous they become at night causing visibility problems, they also allow occupants of a car to reach for a weapon unseen when approached by police.

