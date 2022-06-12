Police chase ends in suspicious car having tinted windows removed

Let there be light! Police remove tinted windows from car in Dudley

Police spotted the suspicious Vauxhall Corsa in Dudley today (Sunday) and the driver sped off as soon as he noticed the patrol car.

By the time the car had been stopped and searched officers found nothing illegal in the vehicle or on the driver.

However, using special equipment which determines the darkness of tinted windows they found they were illegal and removed them there and then.

Dudley Town Police tweeted: "On patrol we have stopped this car which tried to avoid us. We detained the occupants for a search but did not locate any illegal items.

"Checks revealed the side windows and front windscreen were illegal. The tints have been removed from the windows and driver reported to court."