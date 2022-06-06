Police warning after bogus tradesmen and tree surgeons target vulnerable people

Fraudsters have been targeting elderly residents by cold-calling at their homes and asking to carry out work on their property.

Often, they will refuse to give a quote before starting the work and may claim that expenses are measured ‘by the kilogram’, causing figures to rise up to £2,000.

Fraudsters may look to persuade victims into believing they are working for legitimate businesses, in order to facilitate the scam.

Police say residents should take care when accepting work from tradesmen, even if they are purporting to work for an established industry or local authority.

Inspector Christopher Moss, of the Cannock neighbourhood policing team, said: “Residents should never accept work from tradesmen who refuse to agree on a price before starting their work.

“Professionally qualified individuals should always agree a price with the customer before starting any form of work and should be in a position to verify their employment.

“If you are concerned that someone may be a fraudster, ask them to ensure a price is agreed beforehand and do not invite them into your home.