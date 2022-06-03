Notification Settings

Man badly burned in car fire at Dudley petrol station

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has been badly burned in a car fire at a petrol station in Dudley.

The vehicle which caught fire at a Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK
The vehicle which caught fire at a Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

The 20-year-old was seriously injured in the incident, involving a Jeep, at the Texaco service station on Himley Road just after 7pm on Thursday.

He remained seriously ill in hospital on Friday afternoon.

Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK
The man was seriously injured in the fire on Thursday night. Photo: SnapperSK

Detectives are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and are trying to identify the occupants of a VW Golf which was also at the petrol station at the time.

Police were called to the Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos from the scene showed a damaged Jeep on the back of a recovery truck, while burned wood could be seen in the corner of the forecourt.

The man remains seriously ill in hospital. Photo: SnapperSK

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 3264.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

