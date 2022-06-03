Man badly burned in car fire at Dudley petrol station

The vehicle which caught fire at a Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

The 20-year-old was seriously injured in the incident, involving a Jeep, at the Texaco service station on Himley Road just after 7pm on Thursday.

He remained seriously ill in hospital on Friday afternoon.

Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

The man was seriously injured in the fire on Thursday night. Photo: SnapperSK

Detectives are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and are trying to identify the occupants of a VW Golf which was also at the petrol station at the time.

Police were called to the Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos from the scene showed a damaged Jeep on the back of a recovery truck, while burned wood could be seen in the corner of the forecourt.

The man remains seriously ill in hospital. Photo: SnapperSK