Climate change protesters appear in court over oil depot blockade

Kingsbury Terminal

Gwen Harrison and David Nixon were allegedly among a group which blockaded Kingsbury Oil Depot near Birmingham on April 15, resulting in shortages and long queues at some forecourts as motorists attempted to fill up their tanks.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

The defendants appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday after the case was moved from Birmingham due to power supply issues.

Harrison 44, of Kendal, Cumbria, and Nixon, 36, of Barnsley, Yorkshire, deny an offence each of trespass at the terminal, in Warwickshire. The matter was adjourned for the trial in Birmingham on October 17.