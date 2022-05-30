Flowers have been laid at scene of Wolverhampton fatal stabbing

Tributes have been left at the scene.

The youngster was injured near a canal bridge over the Shropshire Union Canal at Reapers Walk, Pendeford, at just before 4.15pm on Friday.

Nothing could be done to save him. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The woman was released pending further enquiries whilst the teenager remained in custody as of Monday after magistrates granted more time for him to be questioned.

On Monday morning the force issued an updated about the teenager who had been detained on suspicion of murder.

"A 16-year-old boy remains in custody this morning after a magistrate granted more time for detectives to question him over the death of a 15-year-old boy in Pendeford, Wolverhampton on Friday," a statement said.

Officers believe a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat and are appealing for it to be sent to them.

In an appeal launched over the weekend, a police spokesman said: "We also believe that a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat. The video is vital to our investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let us know which accounts it was shared by.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family and friends whose lives have been forever changed.

"If you have a copy of the video, and need to send it to us you should email the investigation team directly on homicide_t5@westmidlands.police.uk."