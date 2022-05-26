Images released after robbers try to snatch 81-year-old woman's handbag in Bilston

Police say they want to speak to these men

Wolverhampton Police has just released pictures of two men they want to interview in connection with the incident in April.

A Wolverhampton Police spokesman said: "We want to speak to them after an 81-year-old woman was followed by two men on Bilston High Street onto Tadmore Close, where they tried to pull her handbag from her walking frame.

"This happened around 10am on April 19 in Wolverhampton. We’ve made extensive enquiries to try and identify the men since then and are now appealing for the public’s help."

The spokesman added: "If you recognise either of the men or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting 20/393300/22."

"You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."