Jury goes out in Halesowen pensioner murder case

By Adam SmithHalesowenCrimePublished:

The jury has gone out in the murder trial of Halesowen pensioner David Varlow who was killed in his own home last year.

David Varlow was killed in his own home
After a four week trial at Birmingham Crown Court the jury is deciding whether Adris Mohammed, 44, is guilty of aggravated burglary of Mr Varlow's Manor Lane home on November 3, murder and fraud. He’s also charged with a further burglary on November 12.

There is also a count of manslaughter for the jury to consider.

Mohammed, aged 44, from Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, denies the charges.

The jury are also considering the charges against O’Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, who is accused of burgling Mr Varlow’s home between November 10 and 13 and committing fraud.

The prosecution allege Mohammed tied up Mr Varlow and left him to die as he wanted to plunder his bank account. Mr Varlow had called the police about Mohammed's first break in and was advised to improve his home security.

However, a week later Mohammed is believed to have returned to the property and murdered him. His DNA was found in the home of the pensioner.

