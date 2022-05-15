Notification Settings

Armed police arrest man carrying meat cleaver in Tipton

By Nathan Rowe

A 26-year-old man carrying a meat cleaver has been arrested in Tipton.

Laburnum Road, Tipton. Photo: Google

Police were called to reports about the man on Laburnum Road at around 9pm on Saturday.

Armed officers were in attendance and found the 26-year-old in a garden in the area.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after we responded to concerns of a man carrying a meat cleaver in a Tipton street.

"It happened in Laburnum Road at around 9pm on Saturday night.

"Our armed officers attended the scene and found a 26-year-old man in a garden; he was arrested and remains in custody."

A resident reported seeing armed police still in attendance at around 10pm, with the road still blocked off at that time.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

