Armed police arrest man carrying meat cleaver in Tipton

Police were called to reports about the man on Laburnum Road at around 9pm on Saturday.
Armed officers were in attendance and found the 26-year-old in a garden in the area.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after we responded to concerns of a man carrying a meat cleaver in a Tipton street.
"It happened in Laburnum Road at around 9pm on Saturday night.
"Our armed officers attended the scene and found a 26-year-old man in a garden; he was arrested and remains in custody."
A resident reported seeing armed police still in attendance at around 10pm, with the road still blocked off at that time.