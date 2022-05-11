Delivery car stolen while driver dropped off goods in Cannock

The silver Seat Leon took a left turn onto Littleworth Road and left the scene in the direction of Cannock

A man got into the delivery car, whilst it was parked on Chetwynd Park, Rawnsley, and drove off whilst the driver was delivering goods at around 7.05pm on May 10.

The vehicle – a silver Seat Leon, took a left turn onto Littleworth Road and left the scene in the direction of Cannock.

The suspect is described as white, of a tall height and slim build, roughly in his mid-20s with dark clothing.

Police are conducting inquiries locally and reviewing footage at the scene at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or those with CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to call 101, or contact police via Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 644 of May 10.