Delivery van stolen in assault outside Cannock school

By Eleanor Lawson

Police officers are appealing for information after a delivery van was stolen and the driver was assaulted outside a Cannock school this morning.

The van was stolen near the entrance of a school in Cannock
At approximately 8.25am, a man was approached by another man on Hednesford Road, close to the entrance of Cannock Chase High School.

The victim, a parcel delivery driver, was assaulted by the man and his white Ford Transit Connect van was stolen at the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

They are particularly interested in identifying any other vehicles which the offender may have been using prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as white, fairly tall and in his early to mid 20s. He was wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and baseball cap

Contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 123 of 9 May. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

