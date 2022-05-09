Delivery van stolen in assault outside Cannock school

The van was stolen near the entrance of a school in Cannock

At approximately 8.25am, a man was approached by another man on Hednesford Road, close to the entrance of Cannock Chase High School.

The victim, a parcel delivery driver, was assaulted by the man and his white Ford Transit Connect van was stolen at the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

They are particularly interested in identifying any other vehicles which the offender may have been using prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as white, fairly tall and in his early to mid 20s. He was wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and baseball cap