Police incident results in bus diversion with violence reported

By Nathan RoweDudleyCrimePublished:

A police incident has resulted in the diversion of bus services in Lye.

Cross Walks - Google Maps
It has been reported than the cause of the diversion is violence which broke out in the area which saw weapons used.

A spokesman for National Express West Midlands said: "The diversion on the service 7 at Cross Walks, Lye is likely to continue for a while yet, this is due to a police incident."

The incident has resulted in a diversion at Cross Walks, causing service 7 at Cross Walks to be diverted, with the last update coming at 6:30pm.

A resident shared on social media: "Cemetery Road by the Registry Office is taped off with Police car blocking."

There are also unconfirmed reports of a gun being spotted during the incident.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

