The Wombourne Railway route is popular with students

Officers were called to an area near Planks Lane on Friday, April 29, following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

At about 12.50pm on Thursday, a man reportedly exposed himself underneath a derelict railway bridge.

He is described as white, in his 30s with fair hair.

He was wearing a blue jumper at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 015 of April 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Following the incident, Wombourne High School warned parents and carers about the flasher who exposed himself on the Wombourne link.

The Wombourne High School statement said: "Please be aware we have received notification a male individual exposed himself on the Wombourne Railway link. It is possible the same individual has been involved in similar event in Baggeridge.

"The police are involved in the investigations."

The school warned students to stay away from the railway link and under no circumstances to travel to school alone on the route.