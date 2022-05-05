£100,000 of jewellery and Mercedes van stolen during spate of thefts

Once incident saw more £100,000 in jewellery, cash, a white Mercedes Vito van and £15k in tools stolen

Once incident saw more £100,000 in jewellery, cash, a white Mercedes Vito van and £15,000 in tools stolen from an address near Porthill in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

It is believed that the offenders forced entry into the property around 8.20pm on April 26, where they looted its contents and departed in the stolen vehicle.

The increase has prompted a warning urging residents to ensure their properties and valuables are secured following an increase in jewellery thefts across Staffordshire.

Seven incidents have been reported since April 18 across residential properties in South Staffordshire, Stafford Borough and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Police say offenders may be targeting rural properties with limited CCTV coverage, where they are forcing entry and conducting untidy searches for cash, jewellery and safes.

Another incident saw a rural property in Brewood, South Staffordshire, targeted on April 27.

Entry was forced and an untidy search was conducted, although offenders did not manage to locate anything of significant value.

Detective Inspector Peter Cooke, of CID North at Staffordshire Police, said: "We are actively investigating these circumstances and would ask anyone to come forward if they saw anything suspicious, including individuals, vehicles or activity in these areas at the time of the incidents.

“Residents are reminded to ensure entrances and access points to their properties are always secured – even if you are in the house in daylight hours.

"Opportunistic criminals may chance their hand and try doors and windows to see if they are unsecured."

Police have re-issued the following crime prevention advice to all residents:

If you’re answering the front door then make extra sure your back door is locked – as criminals could be working in pairs or groups.

Before you answer the door it’s worth taking a second to think about whether you’re expecting anyone – if you can see who’s there before answering make sure you do.

If you have a chain on your door – use it. Don’t remove it unless you’re absolutely certain that person is genuine.

Tighten up security – focus on improving the protection given by doors, windows and fences to make it harder for anyone trying to break in.

Keep all valuable items out of sight and, if possible, in a safe – if anyone does manage to get in safely stored items will make it much harder for them to find and take.