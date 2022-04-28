Man accused of murdering grandfather was trying to defend himself, court hears

Martin Latham

Brian Willington told jurors he had been "fighting back" after being set upon outside Asda in Heath Town at just after 9pm on September 6 last year.

And the murder-accused said he had no recollection of an attack on 41-year-old Martin Latham and had no intention of causing him any harm.

Willington, who denies having an article with a blade or a point in a public place, said he left home after watching The Chase at 6pm on September 6.

He had his medication – which was needed for the pain caused by a stroke several years before – and had been drinking but wasn't drunk, jurors heard.

The defendant said he made his way to the Crossways Shopping Centre, on Wolverhampton Road and near to Asda, because of a beer shop – Drinks Buster – which sold "booze for a lot cheaper than the shop by me" and to sell his medication to a man, who never arrived.

Whilst there he met a homeless man who borrowed his dog to help him beg, whilst Willington, along with another three men including victim Mr Latham, went into a nearby flat at around 8.30pm, the court heard.

The 33-year-old said he had offered his medication to Mr Latham who didn't buy but mentioned the drug mamba which the defendant "don't smoke" anymore.

Willington, after making two calls to his partner, had an argument with his friends – after smoking what he thought was a cigarette but was in fact mamba – before leaving to pick up his dog, walking to the Asda car park where he saw the homeless man and another man.

Willington said the "next thing" he knew he was punched in the face a couple of times by this other man, with the defendant fighting back, but after falling over he got up and "could just see fists coming from everywhere and feet coming from all directions – I couldn't see who was trying to separate and who was trying to attack me," the court head.

The fight made its way across the car park and the defendant thought "this was it" and he was fearful for his life. And when asked by Mr Bull whether anyone appeared to be on his side, the defendant responding: "No, nobody was saying or doing anything on my behalf. He was hitting me as well [Mr Latham]."

Willington said he didn't recall having a knife in the back of his trousers but stressed he doesn't carry knives and didn't remember that "at all" – and denied taking a knife from his home, but said there must have been something in his hand.

Jurors heard Willington didn't remember striking the victim and had no memory of the attack, but the attack on him had left him feeling "quite discombobulated" and he had various injuries from the fight, including abrasions.

Mr Bull, questioning the defendant, said: "During the confrontation with Mr Latham, did you intend to kill him?" Willington responded: "No, not at all".

The barrister added: "Did you intend to seriously harm him?" Willington responded: "No, I was defending myself. I was fighting back (against) a number of people. They weren't going to stop, they were taking it in turns."