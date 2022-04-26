Three-hour stand-off with man on roof of Stafford town centre building

The man reportedly climbed on to the roof of Stafford's Guildhall Shopping Centre. Photo Google.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Market Square on Sunday afternoon following reports of the man on a roof of a building.

The man reportedly climbed on to the roof of the town's Guildhall Shopping Centre.

The area was cordoned off and the incident lasted about three hours before the man safely came down from the roof and was detained by officers.

Staffordshire Police confirmed a 32-year-old man was later arrested but then released with no further action.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "At 1.30pm on Sunday police were called to Market Square in Stafford following reports of a man on a roof.

"Colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and specialist teams including negotiators attended.

"A cordon was put in place as a precaution.

"At around 4.20pm the man safely came down from the roof and was detained by officers.

"A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

"He has since been released with no further action."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of concern for a patient’s welfare in Market Square at 1.31pm on Sunday.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the trust’s hazardous area response team attended the scene.