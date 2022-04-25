Stalking crimes in Staffordshire rise by 44 per cent in the past year

New figures show that 3,320 offences were recorded in the last 12 months and that the increase was partly due to changes in the way the crime is reported nationally. Across the county 76 per cent of victims were female and aged 18-49.

Staffordshire Police also said of the total number of crimes 2,962 were domestic related and involved partners, former partners or other family members.

The data was published as part of National Stalking Awareness Week and the reinstatement of its Let’s Talk Stalking campaign which aims to raise awareness of the issue and the four main signs warning of potential offending behaviour. These are someone being fixated, obsessed, sending unwanted gifts or messages and making repeated approaches or pestering.

Police said victims do not always realise that such behaviour towards them amounts to stalking, resulting in many offences going unreported. Offences can potentially escalate to more serious incidents.

The force's safeguarding boss, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, said: “The force has always taken violence, abuse and intimidation of women and girls very seriously with areas such as domestic abuse, stalking and harassment and rape and serious sexual offending force priorities.

“National Stalking Awareness Week gives us an opportunity to highlight the work we have been doing so far as we continue to refocus efforts, improve services and work with partners to ensure there is a robust approach to both prevention of violence and the protection of those who don’t feel safe.”

To mark the campaign a video, featuring representatives from Black Country Women’s Aid, the Hollie Gazzard Trust, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will be posted online by the force and neighbourhood officers will be handing out advice leaflets across the region.

He added: “We really want people to recognise the four behaviours that are warning signs that someone is stalking you. This behaviour is not normal and it shouldn’t be ignored or accepted.

“If you’re experiencing stalking, please make contact sooner, rather than later, to allow us to work together and agree a course of action to help protect you and halt the behaviour. This can include using protection orders against offenders following arrest. These protect you while we investigate the crime and gather evidence, enabling the offender to be charged and prosecuted.

“We understand the devastating impact stalking can have and our specially trained officers are on hand to support and safeguard victims and work closely with agencies such as New Era, who provide emotional support and all sorts of practical help to victims of stalking in Staffordshire.”

Anyone with concerns should phone 101 or 999 for an emergency.