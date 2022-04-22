Hunt for thief who stole phones in fake Facebook marketplace sales

The suspect

Police were called at 5.45pm on Wednesday after a man had attended an address off Bodmin Avenue in Stafford.

The offender had agreed to purchase a Samsung S22 plus, worth £1,000, from the occupants via Facebook.

However, on arrival, the man snatched the phone from the seller and left the scene in a silver VW parked nearby.

The day before, on Tuesday, a similar theft had been reported at an address near Silverthorn Way in Stafford.

At approximately 2.45pm, the man snatched a mobile phone from the occupant after agreeing a purchase on Facebook.

The offender left the scene in a silver VW.

The suspect's vehicle

Officers believe both offences may have been committed by the same suspect, who may be using a false account to facilitate the meetings via social media.

The offender is described as white, tall in height, of slim build with a full beard.

He was wearing a black coat and jeans at the time of the incident on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the areas at the time of the thefts are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 595 of April 20.