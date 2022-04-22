ASDA security guard phoned 999 after seeing brutal knifing of Martin Latham

Martin Latham

Laurence Allen was giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court on the second day of the trial in which Brian Willington denies murder.

Mr Allen confirmed had previously seen Willington, 33, and Latham, 41, together many times around ASDA and "appeared to be friends".

Mr Allen explained a member of the public told him there was a fight in the car park in the evening of September 6 and he watched the violence unfold through the security cameras.

He said: "I could zoom into what was happening, there seemed to be four men fighting and I kept watching.

"One wasn't involved and it was two men taking it turns to fight another."

Under cross-examination Mr Allen revealed Brian Willington was been on the receiving end of the two men's blows.

He said: "They were fighting one on one and when one finished the other one would take over, they did not attack at the same time,"

Willington, of Hawkley Close, got knocked into a bush and as with other fights that day came off worse in the physical altercation.

Mr Allen then said he noticed Willington had a knife, for the benefit of the courtroom he reenacted how the defendant removed the weapon from the back of his jeans.

Once the knife was brandished the violence rapidly escalated.

Mr Allen said: "It happened quickly. I saw him (Willington) stab him between seven and ten times." He then patted his the right side of his chest to show where the victim had been stabbed.

The shocked security guard immediately 999 and made his way into the car park so he could tell emergency services how badly Mr Latham was injured.

By the time Mr Allen got to the car park Mr Latham lying on the floor.

Mr Allen said: "He was bad. He asked me to phone an ambulance. I told him that who I was on the phone too."

It was then Mr Allen noticed Willington had returned to the scene and approached the security guard.

Mr Allan said: "He asked if he (Latham) was alright and then said 'tell him I'm sorry'. And then he left."

Jurors had earlier seen CCTV footage and more than 150 photographs of the arguments, spats and punch ups which led up to the devastating conclusion of Willington stabbing Latham to death after consuming a cocktail of drink and drugs.