200 cannabis plants seized in house torn by blaze

Images from Walsall Fire Station show the extent of the damage

A fire ripped through the property in Walsall which was being used to grow cannabis plants.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We assisted West Midlands Fire Service following a fire at a property on Delves Green Road in Walsall around 4.30am yesterday (April 20).

"Officers recovered approximately 200 cannabis plants, no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries continue.

"We remain committed to removing drugs - and suppliers - from our streets. Anyone who suspects drugs are being cultivated in their community is urged to contact us via the Live Chat service on our website https://west-midlands.police.uk."

Firefighters were called to the property on Delves Green Road at 4.25am on Wednesday.

The blaze damaged around half of the ground floor and the entire property was affected by smoke.

The road was closed as a safety precaution during the firefighting operation and residents were without power while an electricity company had to isolate the supply to the house there the fire had broke out.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "A fire broke out in a Walsall house being used to grow cannabis.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

