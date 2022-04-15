West Midlands PCC offers organisations £20,000 to help deliver his crime plan

PCC Simon Foster

West Midlands PCC Simon Fosters has allocated £150,000 for organisations which help deliver the Police and Crime Plan priorities of domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation, stalking, harassment, female genital mutilation, hate crime and modern slavery.

Mr Foster said: "Supporting victims of crime is one of my top priorities. In the West Midlands we have a track record of doing all we can to help victims.

"This funding will make a real difference to people who need it most. I would urge small community and voluntary sector organisations, supporting victims at a local level, to apply. It is important that we recognise the work that you are doing and I look forward to hearing from you.”

West Midlands Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan, who is appointed by the PCC to represent the interests of victims in the region, said: "All victims are entitled to free services to support and empower them to cope and recover from a crime.

"These services should be available, regardless of whether the crime was reported or how much time has passed. My vision is to ensure we are delivering high quality care and support services for all victims of crime, so we can reduce the harm caused by offenders.”