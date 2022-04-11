Watch: Terrifying moment gunman fires shots in street in suspected drugs dispute

Mickelle Sharp opened fire in a residential street. Image: West Midlands Police

Shocking CCTV footage showing the moment Mickelle Sharp, 33, opened fire at another man in Camp Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham on August 3 last year has now been released.

Sharp can be seen appearing to run away, before turning around and firing three shots at the victim, who was cowering near a bin.

The victim then escapes by car as Sharp is seen chasing on foot with the gun still in his hand.

Despite being shot twice through the arm, the victim was not seriously hurt and made a full recovery.

Sharp was identified as the gunman and traced to a flat in Aspen Close, Acocks Green two days later, where he surrendered after realising he was surrounded by firearm officers.

A search of the flat revealed more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis plus around £16,000 in cash.

A car linked to the 33-year-old was also searched, with a bag containing the black handled revolver uncovered.

The revolver which was seized from a flat. Photo: West Midlands Police

The revolver was loaded with five rounds, three of which had been discharged.

Sharp went on to admit possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life plus drugs supply and on April 6 at Birmingham Crown Court was jailed for 21 years.

He will also have to abide by an extended five year licence period on his eventual release.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dyer from force CID, said: "This was a reckless discharge of a firearm in broad daylight in a busy street; innocent pedestrians or motorists could easily have been caught up in this and seriously injured.

Mickelle Sharp was jailed for 21 years. Photo: West Midlands Police

"It’s clear there was some kind of bad blood between these two and we suspect its drug related.

"The victim was very lucky to escape serious injury and we could easily have been looking at a murder case.

"We initially charged Sharp with attempted murder but a plea of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life was accepted by the Crown and the police.