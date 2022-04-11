Prisoner jailed for pouring kettle of water over officer's head in unprovoked attack

Reece Baggott, 30, emerged from his cell at Hewell Prison in Redditch, holding a kettle and then ran up behind officer Daemon Bradbury and poured the contents over the back of his head, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

The court heard how inmates who have work duties have their cell doors opened at 8am, before other prisoners are allowed out half an hour later.

Prosecutor Steve Hamblett said: “Prison Officer Bradbury unlocked the defendant's cell door, number 55, at just after 8.30am and pushed it slightly open and walked along the corridor.

“Baggott came out of his cell, holding what is believed to be a kettle. He ran towards Mr Bradbury from behind and poured the contents over the back of Mr Bradbury’s head and the hot water ran down his neck.

“The prison officer describes feeling an intense burning sensation and when he turned around he saw Baggott running off. He chased him back along the corridor to his cell where he was restrained by a number of other prison officers.”

The court was told that a medical report on Mr Bradbury’s injuries said he had sustained superficial second degree burns which have now healed well.

Mr Bradbury said in a victim statement: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on my by a prisoner who I had not had any previous dealings with. I was only carrying out my daily duties.

“Fortunately the injuries from the boiling water have completely healed, with no lasting scars. However, the incident has left me feeling more conscious of my surroundings, especially when somebody comes up behind me.”

Ian Windridge, for Baggott, said: “He is currently serving a custodial sentence for a robbery and is currently due to be released in October next year.

"However, he was remanded in custody for this matter and he has effectively served the equivalent of a two-year sentence while waiting for this case to be heard.

“He realises that he has spent most of his adult life behind bars. He now wishes to lead a normal life and leave his custodial life behind. He has mental health issues which are being addressed in prison.”

Sentencing Baggott to 18 months further in jail, Judge Michael Cullum told him: "It’s quite clear to me that you planned an assault using boiling water on whichever officer unlocked your cell door that morning.

"Very quickly after it was opened you ran after Mr Bradbury with a loaded kettle and deliberately threw the contents over the back of his head.

“It is fortunate that the exceptional scalding he suffered did not result in serious permanent injury. It must have been excruciatingly painful for him. He was going about his duties and he was in no way offensive to you when he opened your cell door.

“He wouldn’t have seen you coming. The injuries Mr Bradbury sustained look quite shocking in the photographs."

Baggott formerly of Wilmore Road, Perry Barr, and now detained at HMP Nottingham, admitted assaulting Mr Bradbury causing him actual bodily harm at HMP Hewell on January 31, 2019.

Judge Cullum told Baggott: “You have a bad list of previous convictions in your past and are currently serving a sentence for robbery that pre-dates this offence.

“There is no doubt there are aggravating features to this offence and one of those is that Mr Bradbury, being a frontline worker in public service, has to be protected. Any assault on these people should lead to a period of immediate custody.

“I accept that you have mental health issues and that you pleaded guilty, although only on the day of trial. This case has been in the system for some considerable time.”