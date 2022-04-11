Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Robbers threaten staff with machete at Staffordshire business premises

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Staff were threatened with a machete when two robbers entered a business premises in Wombourne.

Staff were threatened near Gravel Hill in Wombourne. Credit: Google Maps.
Staff were threatened near Gravel Hill in Wombourne. Credit: Google Maps.

Officers were called to the premises near Gravel Hill, Wombourne, at around 10.55pm on Thursday.

According to a witness, two men were seen walking into the premises and threatened staff with a machete.

Both men are described as white, with one of them wearing a black ski mask, a hooded black jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. It is reported this man had a Manchester accent.

The other suspect is described as having worn a black ski mask, a Nike puffer jacket, black tracksuit trainers and light grey trainers.

It is also believed damage was caused to the front door by the offenders.

Inquiries are continuing and officers are reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses.

If you were in the are at the time and have information that could help the police with their inquiries, contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 756 of 7 April.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News