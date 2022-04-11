Robbers threaten staff with machete at Staffordshire business premises

Staff were threatened near Gravel Hill in Wombourne. Credit: Google Maps.

Officers were called to the premises near Gravel Hill, Wombourne, at around 10.55pm on Thursday.

According to a witness, two men were seen walking into the premises and threatened staff with a machete.

Both men are described as white, with one of them wearing a black ski mask, a hooded black jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. It is reported this man had a Manchester accent.

The other suspect is described as having worn a black ski mask, a Nike puffer jacket, black tracksuit trainers and light grey trainers.

It is also believed damage was caused to the front door by the offenders.

Inquiries are continuing and officers are reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses.

If you were in the are at the time and have information that could help the police with their inquiries, contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 756 of 7 April.