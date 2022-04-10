Police target modern slavery in week of action

Staffordshire Police supported Operation Aidant in the battle against modern slavery

From March 28 to April 1, the police force supported Operation Aidant, a national campaign led by the National Crime Agency, visiting nail salons across the county and acting on intelligence to execute a number of warrants.

This resulted in three arrests for immigration offences and a number of civil penalty notices being issued.

Seventeen workers were interviewed with support from interpreters, given information on modern slavery, and offered specialist help and support.

Detective Inspector Richard Gathergood, the force lead for Adult Safeguarding and Exploitation, said: "Protecting vulnerable and exploited victims and pursuing those who commit these offences is something we take extremely seriously.

"People who are trafficked into the UK are more likely to become exploited workers, usually working illegally and for little pay.

"They are expected to work long hours and could be housed in substandard living accommodation which is sometimes at the same premises they are working in.

"The nature of these crimes means that victims are hidden and controlled, so it can be hard to spot or recognise.

"Language can be an issue, as can trust of authority, so people don’t always speak up or seek the help they need.

"Modern slavery could be happening in your community so it’s important you know the signs that could indicate someone is a victim of this crime and help us to investigate by reporting any concerns."

The week of action was a multi-agency approach with the force's modern slavery team, neighbourhood police officers, immigration officers, and colleagues from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority.

Officers are now advising people to be on the lookout for signs of modern slavery, such as someone being scared, withdrawn, and lacking in confidence, as well as having no access to passports or documents, limited contact with family or the outside world, and not knowing their home or work address.

They may also be distrustful of the authorities, have poor hygiene or an unkempt appearance, allow others to speak for them when addressed directly, and show signs that their movements are being controlled.

Anyone with concerns about individuals are urged to call 101 or 999 in an emergency, report concerns through the Staffordshire Police website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.