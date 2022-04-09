Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police arrest driver after crash ends 100mph chase

By Dominic RobertsonSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

A driver has been arrested after leading police on a 100mph chase through a village on the Shropshire/Staffordshre border.

An image police posted after arresting a driver who was speeding at more than 100mph
An image police posted after arresting a driver who was speeding at more than 100mph

Officers said the driver eventually crashed in Sheriffhales – at which point they were arrested for "numerous offences".

Shropshire's Operational Policing Unit said it had dealt with the incident, which happened late on Friday night with the help of officers from Telford Police.

The driver failed to stop for police and had been travelling at up to 100mph through red lights in Telford, before crashing in Sherrifhales.

The team responsible for the arrest posted a picture of the chase on Twitter, adding: "Another busy night for Team B with help from @TelfordCops.

"This driver failed to stop, speeds of 100mph in Telford & through red traffic lights before crashing in Sheriffhales & arrested for numerous offences."

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News