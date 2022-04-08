Rise in reports of motorists driving off from petrol station forecourts without paying for fuel

Since the start of March, police have received more than 160 reports of bilking across garages in the region – particularly in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stoke-on-Trent and South Staffordshire.

There were 40 incidents reported between March 21 and 27, where suspects filled their fuel tanks and drove off without paying.

A total of 34 incidents were reported last week, with another 15 this week.

Of the 15 incidents, around £1,000 worth of fuel was reported stolen.

Chief Inspector David Wain, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Local policing teams continue to liaise with local businesses in order to strategise effective means of deterring these offenders.

“More often than not, suspects will seek to conceal their identity by covering their faces with masks and hoods and using the furthest possible pump from view.

“Vehicle registration plates may also be tampered with or cloned in an attempt to stop the offender from being identified.

“Thieves may also use the nearest pump to the exit in order to leave the scene as quickly as possible.

“Offenders may target businesses during busy hours – when it is increasingly likely they can slip under the radar and make good their escape.”

Chief Inspector Wain added that officers are encouraging the public and business owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“We are increasing proactive patrols across various hotspot areas and continue to liaise with businesses in order to identify and apprehend these offenders,” he said.

Inspector Rebecca Collier, of the force’s early intervention and prevention unit (EIPU), said: “EIPU continue to review and research these crimes on a force-wide scale - identifying any patterns and themes, including the most targeted petrol stations.