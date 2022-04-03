Notification Settings

One arrested as football-related violence causes train chaos in Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested after football violence erupted at a train station following a Premier League match between Wolves and Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Railway Station
Wolverhampton Railway Station

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street were cancelled and diverted, and one man was arrested because of the violence at Wolverhampton station on Saturday.

British Transport Police tweeted: "This evening a male has been arrested for his part in a football-related disorder at Wolverhampton Railway Station by our colleagues from British Transport Police Operational Support Unit.

"The male that was arrested last night has been interviewed in relation to the offence.

"He has been released under investigation while we conduct further enquiries."

The trouble happened between fans after Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Molineux on Saturday.

Several train services were either cancelled or delayed between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street with the disruption lasting until 9pm. Passengers who embarked the 5.45pm train from Wolverhampton ended up being dropped back to Wolverhampton at 7.20pm.

West Midlands Railway tweeted: "Problems reported. Cancellations to services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

"Due to passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, all Birmingham lines are blocked."

John Bray was on a delayed train on Saturday evening. He tweeted: "There were reports of football fans on the train tracks and trains been reversed back to Wolverhampton.

"Now our train is heading back to Wolverhampton. Our train manager says there are 'football fans on the track'. He’s wrong. They are utter morons, not football fans."

There were also reports a man passed out on the train and needed medical assistance after the emergency chord was pulled.

Mandy Roberts tweeted: "A man passed out on a train and someone pulled the emergency cord, nothing to do with football really apart from the fact there were football fans on the train."

