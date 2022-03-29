Two men arrested after dog attacked two children in Cannock

Police at the scene in Cannock

The attack occurred around 12:40pm on The Ridings, a residential road off Brook Vale, injuring two children and a 35-year-old woman.

A 28-year-old man from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

He remains in custody, while a 25-year-old man from Cannock has been released on conditional police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 51-year-old woman from Cannock had previously arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

She has been granted conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

An eight-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl remain in stable condition in Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 360 of 26 March.