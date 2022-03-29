Two men arrested after dog attacked two children in Cannock

The attack occurred around 12:40pm on The Ridings, a residential road off Brook Vale, injuring two children and a 35-year-old woman.
A 28-year-old man from Cannock has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and attempting to pervert the course of public justice.
He remains in custody, while a 25-year-old man from Cannock has been released on conditional police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 51-year-old woman from Cannock had previously arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
She has been granted conditional police bail while enquiries continue.
An eight-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl remain in stable condition in Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 360 of 26 March.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.