Man accused of killing baby Ciaran 'was driving at motorway speed' moments before crash

Tributes left at Brownhills High Street where Ciaran Leigh Morris, inset, was killed

The opening day of the trial of James Paul Davis, who is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving, started at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday and heard how the 35-year-old hit another car before his BMW crashed into baby Ciaran's pram as his parents walked him along Brownhills Street.

The 35-year-old, from Bloxwich, is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Opening the case for the prosecution, James Curtis QC outlined the charges against Davis.

He said: "This is the case of the tragic killing of an 18-day-old child by exceptional bad driving by this defendant.

"A BMW saloon was driving in Brownhills, which was full of shoppers and passers by, driving conditions were perfect, he did a manoeuvre which proved fatal.

"He veers over centre line, he was doing at least the driving limit and hit an oncoming car, the BMW swerved in a curve and onto the opposite pavement."

He added: "There a couple were walking their new baby, the car hit the pram and caused fatal injuries to head and body of the child, who died in hospital later that day. The BMW pinned the baby against the wall of a shop.

"The defendant got out of his car and ran off on foot, once at safe distance, he approached a passer by and said he had "killed a baby and would be going down for a long time".

"He phoned the police and the only explanation he gave was he had a coughing fit and passed out. He then gave no comment to all questions at police station."

James Paul Davis denies all charges

A passenger in the Ford Davis hit gave chase to the defendant and caught footage of him on his phone making his escape.

An 18-year-old passenger, Alfie Richie, also fled the scene.

Mr Curtis said: "The BMW was not registered to anybody. He had one passenger, an 18-year-old Alfie Richie.

"He was driving just over the legal limit but it has been established by video footage and mathematics Not many moments earlier, in this 30mph area, he had been driving at 67mph. Where people were bound to be.

"He was driving at 67mph, nearly top speed for a motorway. About 16 seconds before the collision he then slowed down to 44mph. And then to 37.

"This was certainly dangerous driving. Clear disregard for the rules. Clear disregard for those around. He was not even insured, not even third party insurance."

Mr Curtis then showed CCTV images of the crash to the jury, which showed Davis BMW crashing into the Ford and then careering into baby Ciaran's pram.