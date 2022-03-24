A new action plan has been drawn up to ensure Wolverhampton's YOT understand the risks children pose to others whilst building on the stellar work being done with vulnerable youngsters in the city.

HM Inspectorate of Probation inspectors rated the YOT "good" praising the "dedicated and committed" staff who work with ten to 17-year-olds who already have entered the criminal justice system.

With a spate of stabbings across the West Midlands with children either being killed or killing others means the importance of assessing the risk young offenders pose to the public is now more important than ever.

The report found: "Inspectors found there needed to be improvement when assessing a child’s risk of harm to others too; staff do not regularly take account of a child’s diversity needs when completing assessments.

"Staff do not consistently set out the contingency arrangements to manage the child’s safety and wellbeing and their risk of harm to others."

Staff have also been told to improve their understanding and communication with children from ethnic minority backgrounds.

The Youth Offending Team includes staff from health, social care and education services, West Midlands Police and the National Probation Service who work together, using the latest technology and traditional techniques, to steer youngsters away from crime.

The worrying increase of adults using children to sell drugs and commit violence through County Lines gangs and sexual exploitation of young girls by grooming gangs has highlighted the vital importance of the work done by Wolverhampton's YOT.

HM inspectors looked into the arrangements for organisational delivery of the service, the quality of work done with children sentenced by the courts, and the quality of out-of-court disposal work.

The inspectors were impressed with the increasing use of restorative justice in Wolverhampton which brings together young offenders and their victims so they can understand the consequences of their actions and gain more empathy.

They made three recommendations for areas of improvement and an action plan to implement them was backed by councillors at Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet.

Cabinet member for young people Councillor Beverley Momenabadi praised the YOT team, she said: "I am immensely proud of our YOT. We are leading the way in Wolverhampton. The YOT do fantastic work in the city and to be rated "good" is something we can be proud of.

"We know what needs to be done to improve, and we can do better, and we will."

The council's executive director of families Emma Bennett said: "The inspection reflected well on the excellent work of the Youth Offending Team in rehabilitating youngsters who have become involved in crime, and in protecting members of the public.

"However, we and the other agencies involved want our Youth Offending Team to the be the best it can possibly be. The action plan outlines the steps we will take in response to the recommendations made by HM Inspectorate of Probation and will help us strengthen this important service still further."