Thieves cause £250,000 of damage in copper raid at war veteran cemetery

Cannock Chase German Military Cemetery

The thieves made off with a large amount of copper from a Grade-II listed building at at Cannock Chase German Military Cemetery.

Staff at the cemetery on Camp Road reported that all of the copper had been taken from the roof of a building which forms the centre of the war memorial.

It is believed the theft took place sometime between 11pm on March 13 and the morning of March 14, by a gang of crooks wearing all-black clothing, masks and gloves.

They left the scene in a white Transit-style van which was parked nearby.

Officers are scouring CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft and are urging anyone who may have any information to get in touch.

Pc William O’Boyle, from Staffordshire Police, said: "This is a despicable theft and damage to a property from a cemetery site built to honour the lives lost in both world wars.

"The removal of the copper has caused extensive damage to the listed building and will cost a considerable amount of money and time to repair.

"I would urge anyone, particularly scrap metal dealers in the wider area, along with anyone in the Cannock Chase area on Sunday night to get in touch with us if they have encountered any suspicious behaviour or materials.

"If you saw a white van in the Cannock Chase area that night please contact us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 133 of 14 March.