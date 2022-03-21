Police hunting three men in connection with brutal Walsall nightclub attacks

Have you seen these men?

Posting pictures of the men on social media today Walsall Police appealed for information about the attacks in February.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to them about two nasty, unprovoked attacks in Religion nightclub, Bridge St, Walsall.

"At 2.45am on February 12, a 24-year-old man was pushed to the floor and kicked by three men, who stamped on him multiple times.

"The 24-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket and broken ribs. The suspects stole a gold chain he was wearing around his neck."

The thugs also beat another man who tried to play the good Samaritan.

The police spokesman said: "Another man, aged 21, was also attacked after trying to intervene and received two black eyes and bruising over his body.

"The suspects were all in their early 20s. One had curly blond hair on top with shaved back and sides and was in a black Hoodrich long-sleeve top."

"Another had short dark hair with shaved back and sides, and was wearing a navy Monterrain gilet with the brand written down the spine."

The third man had dark short shaved hair, a moustache and chin line beard, and was wearing a large puffer jacket with hood.

The police are hoping revellers will recognise the men as they are known to frequent Religion regularly.