Bodycam footage of knife attack on police officers shown to court

The incident happened at New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich. Photo: SnapperSK

Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, are on trial over an incident in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich, at 11am on July 21 last year.

The police officers who dealt with the incident have been giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, where the Hunjan brothers have denied attempted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violencee.

After Pc Leon Mittoo, who sustained several stab wounds in the violence, concluded his evidence his colleague Alex Davies took to the stand.

Pc Davies' bodycam footage was shown to the jury several times at normal speed and in slow motion.

The entire incident lasted under two minutes and the footage showed when both Hunjan brothers appeared to grab knives from their backpacks and attack Pc Mittoo and Pc James Willetts.

Pc Davies, part of the West Bromwich Neighbourhood Team, could be heard shouting at members of the public in New Square to "get back, get back he's got a knife" as he took out his pepper spray baton.

The sounds of screaming could be heard throughout the incident, in which a security guard also got involved. The two brothers could be seen wielding knives as they fell on the floor, grappling with the police officers and security man.

Pc Davies said: "I ran towards the group and saw one drop a backpack. I then saw a glimpse of a metallic object in his hand and realised he had a knife.

"I saw a man drop his backpack then go towards Pc Mittoo. When I was running I could see another over arch his arm and attack Pc Willett's head.

"Pc Mittoo was on the floor with one defendant, and Pc Willetts was tussling with the other one."

The policeman explained why he had shouted at the members of the public to stay away from the incident.

Pc Davies said: "There was a lot of members of the public who were going about their daily business. I was warning the public about the knife."

The centre of West Bromwich was full of people in shorts and t-shirts, which was partly the reason the police officers had noticed something strange about the Hunjan brothers who were waiting for their sister who was in Boots.

Pc Davies explained: "It was a warm day and they seemed to have too many layers on, and had backpacks on when we made eye contact they looked away, and then when I looked back at them they were both very anxious."

The court previously heard how the backpacks were full of weapons including ball-bearing BB gun, a revolver, a machete, a serrated blade, a hammer and a lock knife.