Man who fired BB gun and drove into crowd after Euro 2020 match locked up for five years

By Lisa O'Brien

A man who went on the run after firing a BB gun and then driving into a crowd has been locked up for five years.

The scene of the incident at the Gigmill, in South Road, Stourbridge. Photo: SnapperSK
The scene of the incident at the Gigmill, in South Road, Stourbridge. Photo: SnapperSK

Jack Richardson's rampage happened outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge shortly after England's Euro 2020 match against Scotland on June 18 last year.

Four people were hurt during the incident, including a man and woman, both in their 20s, who suffered leg fractures and ligament damage respectively.

Two other women were treated for less serious injuries.

Richardson, 25, of West Street, Stourbridge, fired shots from a BB gun and hit a man in the leg outside the pub.

He then drove towards a crowd of people standing on steps outside the pub on South Road in Norton.

Photos from the scene showed how he left the car straddling the steps next to badly damaged railings.

The scene was sealed off and the Volvo seized for forensic examination as a manhunt was launched.

Richardson eventually handed himself into police several days later.

He went on to admit two counts of grievous bodily harm, two counts of actual bodily harm, possession of an imitation firearm with intent, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, reduced due to his guilty please, handed a restraining order and banned from driving for 48 months.









