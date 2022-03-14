Brothers 'tried to murder police officers during knife crime operation at shopping centre'

Parminder and Maninder Hunjan are accused of attempting to murder police officers at New Square Shopping Centre. Photo: SnapperSK

Parminder Hunjan, 37, Maninder Hunjan, 26, were spotted dressed in jackets and and carrying backpacks in New Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich, on July 21 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that one of the officers was "circled" as he was attacked after the defendants were stopped by the officers.

Mr Richard Sutton QC, prosecuting, told the trial : "It was a warm summer's day. It was shorts and t-shirt weather. People in the town centre were walking about in summer clothes. The fact that it was a warm day is of some relevance in the context of this case.

"That day was chosen by the police to mount an operation against knife crime. A Section 60 order was in place which permits the police to stop and search as appropriate without any particular reason.

"It was a coincidence the order was on that particular day. It was set up to target youths because the previous year there was an outbreak of violence in the town centre."

Mr Sutton said officers saw the defendants, who were with their sister outside Boots, and decided to follow them.

He told the jury that in the unfolding drama both defendants were photographed with weapons in their hands.

Parminder Hunjan slashed at one of the officers while they deployed pepper spray.

"You must decide whether you think that we have got it right," Mr Sutton told the jury.

Following the incident ambulance crews arrived to find the two police officers with "non-serious" injuries. They were given treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks

Parminder Hunjan and Maninder Hunjan, both of Frank Road, Smethwick, both deny attempted murder, wounding with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.