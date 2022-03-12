Tenth arrest after knife fight among youths in Birmingham city centre

Two men, aged 18 and 19, suffered serious stab injuries in a large fight between a group of young people in Corporation Street and Priory Queensway on Thursday.

The injured men remained in hospital for treatment on Saturday.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old suspect handed himself in at a police station after seeing his image circulating on social media after a CCTV appeal by West Midlands Police.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A further nine people had already been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and attempted murder.

No further action is being taken against five of them.

The other four – aged 24, 20, 20 and 17 – have been released on conditional bail.

Those conditions include being banned from a designated area of the city centre.

Police suspect other people were involved in the fight and their inquiries continue.

Officers extended Section 60 stop and search powers overnight in the city centre, giving them additional powers to stop and search people in a designated area when there is evidence that serious violence has taken place or may take place.