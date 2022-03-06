Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Birmingham car crash

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died when was in collision with a car in Birmingham.

Hutton Road, Handsworth, at the junction with Crompton Road. Photo: Google
Hutton Road, Handsworth, at the junction with Crompton Road. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Hutton Road, Handsworth, at the junction with Crompton Road, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was treated at the roadside but nothing could be done to save him. He was pronounced dead before he got to hospital.

The driver of the car is helping police with their enquiries, while Hutton Road was closed for investigations.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance following this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and his family are being supported by specialist officers. We’re working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch."

Contact the force via west-midlands.police.uk, call101 anytime or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log number 2250 of March 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News