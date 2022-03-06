Motorcyclist, 20, dies in Birmingham car crash

Hutton Road, Handsworth, at the junction with Crompton Road. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Hutton Road, Handsworth, at the junction with Crompton Road, at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was treated at the roadside but nothing could be done to save him. He was pronounced dead before he got to hospital.

The driver of the car is helping police with their enquiries, while Hutton Road was closed for investigations.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance following this tragic incident.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and his family are being supported by specialist officers. We’re working hard to find out how the collision happened. If you were in the area at the time and either saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please get in touch."

Contact the force via west-midlands.police.uk, call101 anytime or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log number 2250 of March 5.