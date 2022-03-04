Man found with 850 indecent images and videos jailed for four and a half years

Joseph Tinkler

Joseph Tinkler, 24, of Wolverhampton Road, Wedge Mills, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court.

He was jailed for four years and six months for nine counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, being in possession of an extreme pornographic image and in possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The court heard how officers executed a search warrant in September 2020.

Tinkler was found to be in possession of 866 indecent images and videos combined, 151 of which deemed Category A – the most serious classification.

Tinkler was also found to be in possession of two prohibited images of children and five of extreme pornography.

Computers, mobiles phones and tablets were seized by officers.

Tinkler was arrested a short time later on suspicion of making indecent images of children.

The court also heard how Tinkler was found to be in possession of 25 prohibited images of children on April 28, 2021.

Officers seized mobile phones and Tinkler was arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Speaking of the sentencing, Sergeant Christopher Hood of Staffordshire Police, said: “I’m happy that we have been able to deliver justice and I hope this sentence serves as a reminder that offenders of these heinous crimes will be dealt with accordingly.”

