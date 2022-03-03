Staffordshire murder suspect still not questioned as post mortem reveals victim's cause of death

Family photograph of Valerie Freer

Meanwhile police have confirmed a man suspected of killing her has still not been questioned due to ongoing medical treatment.

Valerie Freer was found dead in Whittington, near Lichfield, on the driveway of her home on the morning of February 24.

Two men were soon arrested in Berkshire on suspicion of her murder, but one is no longer a suspect and the second is yet to be spoken to by detectives from Staffordshire.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the 26-year-old suspect is still being treated by medics.

Meanwhile officers are continuing to investigate potential links between the murder and a number of other suspicious incidents in the area since February 9, including two aggravated burglaries.

They are also continuing to search for a red Peugeot 208 seen in the area.

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, senior investigating officer at Staffordshire Police, said: "I would firstly like to thank the community of Whittington for their continued patience and support as we continue to investigate this distressing murder.

"The response we have received from the community relating to the red Peugeot vehicle of interest has been invaluable to the investigation.

"However, I would still like to urge anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area prior to Valerie’s death to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"Officers will be interviewing the arrested man once his medical treatment has been completed."

Inspector Karen Green, local policing commander, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the family of Valerie Freer, and indeed the community of Whittington, following the tragic circumstances that led to her death.

"We know the local community will be concerned and we do not underestimate the impact that this will have on local people.

"We would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days there will be regular patrols in the area.

"If anyone is concerned, then please stop and speak to those officers on patrol, or contact us through 101 or our online portals."