Caslon Crescent where John Jones was allegedly murdered

Kevin Brian Waldron faced charges relating to the death of John Jones, aged 36, who was shot dead in Caslon Crescent, Norton, on February 25.

No pleas were taken at the hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his name and address, is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

There was no application for bail.