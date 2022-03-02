Derlarno was stabbed to death

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard a witness statement from the worker who said he saw Cam-Ron Dunn, 19, chasing his victim Derlarno Samuels, 17, into Nowa Polka on May 1 last year.

The worker said: "It all happened so quickly, really quickly.

"I followed them towards the storeroom as I had been told to lock them in but I saw the second man grabbing the other man with his hand and stabbing him.

"He stabbed him with real force, as if he was trying to kill him.

"The male fell on the boxes on the floor but the other man kept on stabbing him, he then left the shop, not fast, not slow and just walked out the shop without saying anything. The whole thing had not lasted longer than a minute or a minute and a half. I was scared. I was horrified."

"The person who had been stabbed got up slowly and walked out the shop, he was holding his shoulder where he had been stabbed. He walked slowly into the road, where a man with a knife, hugged him."

Earlier Dr Alexander Kolar, a forensic pathologist, gave evidence about the severity of the wounds sustained by Samuels.

He detailed 12 injuries to Samuels including cuts and slashes including one which left a gaping wound in his forehead.

He said: "The knife went through the bone of his skull, through the membrane and into the frontal lobe.

"An injury like this would not cause death but due to the hole left by the knife there would have been danger of meningitis."

He added: "There were defensive wounds to his hands too. There were three stab wounds to the chest. And an incision which went through his ribcage."

A statement from Police Constable Darren Faulkner was also read to the court.

He said: "When I got to scene there was a group of men and they were pointing to male in the recovery position. He was bleeding. I tried to stem the bleeding and immediately called for an ambulance."

West Midlands Detectives have painstakingly pieced together 91 images and footage from shops and even a bus to create a timeline of the alleged killing.

Cam-Ron Dunn, from Sketchley Close, North is accused of murdering Derlarno Samuels.