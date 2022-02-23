Oxford Road, Smethwick. Photo: Google

Six people were arrested after police officers were called to Oxford Road, Smethwick, just before 1.30am on Wednesday after receiving reports of a house being broken into by an armed group wearing balaclavas.

A number of cannabis plants were taken from the house and placed into a waiting car. As the getaway vehicle sped off, it crashed into parked cars on the street.

The occupants fled but were arrested nearby on suspicion of aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

A 19-year-old man, two 15-year-olds, and three 17-year-olds are now in police custody for questioning.

A BB gun that looked like a handgun was also recovered.

The drugs from the house will now be destroyed.