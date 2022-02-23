Notification Settings

Police search for woman put in car after argument

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police are searching for a woman who was seen arguing with a man before being put in a car.

The incident took place on Bunbury Road, near to the junction of Overbury Road, Bournville, credit: Google
The woman was spotted looking upset after the argument on Bunbury Road, near the junction of Overbury Road, Bournville before the car sped off towards Northfield at around 5pm on Tuesday.

She is described by witnesses as black, aged in her 20s and wearing a short light coloured puffa jacket.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the car, its owner and the man who is also described as black.

Police have not been able to offer a description of the car.

Detective Inspector Gareth Snyman, from force CID, said: "The incident took place during rush hour on a very busy road, although we don’t have any images or CCTV to share at the moment, we’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen something to get in touch.

"We have been carrying out house to house enquiries and are continuing to trawl CCTV for any clues that might show what has taken place. This includes clarity on the make and model of the car.

"Our main concern is this woman’s safety. We would also appeal to the woman to get in touch if she sees this, so that we can make sure she is ok."

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on live chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting log number 3096 of February 23.

