The scene of an alleged stabbing in Croft Street, Walsall

Shafiq Rehman, 18, is charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article relating to an incident, in Croft Street, Birchills, on January 24 when a 38-year-old man was allegedly injured.

No pleas were taken at the Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing on Wednesday.

The matter was adjourned until March 10.