Pensioners conned by thieves in Walsall distraction burglaries

Detectives are investigating following two distraction burglaries on Thursday

The first happened in Darlaston, between 9.20am and 10am.

A man arrived wearing some kind of work jacket and said he was from the council and had come to paint the fence.

The 89-year-old woman was told he needed to look at the fence and that her son had agreed for her to pay him.

She went upstairs to get some money but he said is wasn’t enough and went back upstairs with her and took more.

He distracted her again and then went back upstairs and took a further amount of money before leaving.

The second happened in Aldridge just after 11am.

An 86-year-old man had left his door unlocked as he was waiting for a meal delivery.

Two men let themselves in and went upstairs. They then asked for money to fix his fence, he refused and they left.

He went upstairs and found his wardrobe open, but nothing was taken.

The men were described as white, one in his late 50s wearing a black cap and the other in his 30s.

They left in a BMW.

Detective Inspector Mandy Thompson, from Force CID, said: “We are determined to find who is behind these burglaries that have understandably left these elderly people shaken.

“We’ve carried out forensic examinations, taken statements and are examining CCTV.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area and we are continuing to encourage our communities to step up and look out for our elderly, vulnerable neighbours and friends.