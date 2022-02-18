Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 14-year-old stabbed

Alum Rock Road. Photo: Google

Police were called to Alum Rock Road on Thursday at around 3.20pm after reports of a fight involving a "large number of youths".

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, suffered stab injuries which were not life-threatening, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder three hours after the attack on Thursday and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Sgt Simon Hanlon, leading the investigation said: “This was a really nasty attack, and the young victim is lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries.

"We’re still trying to establish exactly what happened and why, but our investigation has already made really good progress.

"We’ve recovered CCTV and have had a good response from the community, with members of the public who saw what happened already getting in touch with us.

"The area was really busy at the time, and this was a large disorder, so I’d urge anyone who’s not already got in touch with us to come forward and help."