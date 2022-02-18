Batteries, chainsaw and £10,000 of shotgun cartridges stolen in country club raids

Almost £10k in shotgun cartridges has been stolen

Police officers are now reminding local businesses to ensure their premises are kept secure after three raids in three weeks.

Items such as chainsaws, batteries, shotgun cartridges and tills have been reported stolen but no firearms were taken from any of the properties.

Nobody has been arrested over the burglaries, which included two in South Staffordshire and one in Lichfield.

The first burglary happened at Millride Country Sports on Bognop Road, Essington, on January 19.

The crooks broke in at around 1.30pm and stole ten 110v batteries, worth approximately £1,300, a chainsaw, hedge cutter, three fishing rods and reels, two landing nets and a rod pod.

Just over ten days later a country club on Beacon Lane, Kinver, reported 10 high-voltage leisure batteries missing from inside the premises.

The thieves are believed to have forced their way in between 6pm the previous evening and 9am that day.

An overnight burglary was also reported on February 9 on London Road, Lichfield.

Between £6,000 and £10,000 worth of shotgun cartridges were taken alongside chainsaws, pellets, shooting bags and cash registers, containing roughly £40 in change.

Inspector Louise Booker, of South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Where possible, ensure your business is covered by CCTV and each access point is secured with a lock and alarm system, especially where valuable goods may be stored,

“We are actively investigating the circumstances of these burglaries and would ask anyone with any information or relevant CCTV footage to come forward.