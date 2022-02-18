£11,000 of laughing gas stolen from lorry at M6 service station

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas

Two pallets of nitrous oxide canisters worth around £11,000 were stolen from the lorry at Stafford Services at around 1.20am on Friday morning.

The gas is commonly used for anaesthesia in medical settings but is also taken as a recreational drug, when it is usually inhaled using a balloon.

According to a witness, the thieves were seen loading the canisters into the back of a white Ford Transit van, which was found abandoned in the Trentham area.

It is also reported the van was driven in convoy with a blue Ford Focus, which was last seen heading southbound on the A500 at around 1:40am.

Staffordshire Police is asking anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help the police with their inquiries to contact them on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 022 of 18 February.